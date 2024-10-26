Adityanath's Call for Accountability in Addressing Public Issues

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delivered a stern message to government officials, mandating the swift resolution of public grievances without any negligence.

Speaking at a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath underscored the need to promptly address obstacles in service delivery and ensure accountability at every level.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's commitment to effectively resolve citizens' concerns and directed strict legal action against land grabbers. He reassured the public that government welfare schemes would reach all eligible individuals, ensuring essential needs are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)