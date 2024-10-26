Adityanath's Call for Accountability in Addressing Public Issues
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issues strict directives to officials to promptly address public grievances without negligence. Emphasizing accountability, he warns of strict action for unresolved issues. The call came during a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple, highlighting the government's commitment to assist all citizens and combat land grabbing.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has delivered a stern message to government officials, mandating the swift resolution of public grievances without any negligence.
Speaking at a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath underscored the need to promptly address obstacles in service delivery and ensure accountability at every level.
The chief minister also highlighted the government's commitment to effectively resolve citizens' concerns and directed strict legal action against land grabbers. He reassured the public that government welfare schemes would reach all eligible individuals, ensuring essential needs are met.
