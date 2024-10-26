Left Menu

Global Reactions Erupt After Israel's Strike on Iran

Key international reactions follow Israel's military strikes on Iran, perceived as a response to Iranian aggression. Countries including the U.S., the UK, and Saudi Arabia urge de-escalation, stressing the need for restraint. The strikes are condemned by nations like Pakistan and the UAE, highlighting regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:55 IST
Global Reactions Erupt After Israel's Strike on Iran
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

International leaders are voicing their reactions after Israel launched strikes on military sites in Iran, an action described as targeted and proportional by a senior Biden Administration official. The U.S. expressed a readiness to defend Israel if Iran retaliates but stressed the need to end the exchange.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but urged caution to prevent further regional escalation, while Saudi Arabia condemned the violation of Iran's sovereignty, urging maximal restraint from all parties to prevent conflict expansion.

Countries such as Pakistan and the UAE strongly condemned Israel's actions, labeling them as dangerous escalations in an already tense region. Iraq and Hamas reiterated calls for regional stability, criticizing the aggressive policies and urging international efforts to halt the cycle of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

