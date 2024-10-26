Global Reactions Erupt After Israel's Strike on Iran

International leaders are voicing their reactions after Israel launched strikes on military sites in Iran, an action described as targeted and proportional by a senior Biden Administration official. The U.S. expressed a readiness to defend Israel if Iran retaliates but stressed the need to end the exchange.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but urged caution to prevent further regional escalation, while Saudi Arabia condemned the violation of Iran's sovereignty, urging maximal restraint from all parties to prevent conflict expansion.

Countries such as Pakistan and the UAE strongly condemned Israel's actions, labeling them as dangerous escalations in an already tense region. Iraq and Hamas reiterated calls for regional stability, criticizing the aggressive policies and urging international efforts to halt the cycle of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)