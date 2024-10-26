Left Menu

India's Parliament Commemorates 75 Years of Constitution Adoption

India's Parliament will conduct a special joint sitting on November 26, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. The session will be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan. Previously known as National Law Day, November 26 is now celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:19 IST
India's Parliament Commemorates 75 Years of Constitution Adoption
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant parliamentary event is on the horizon as India prepares to mark a historic occasion. On November 26, both houses of Parliament will convene for a special joint session to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, officials announced on Saturday.

This notable session will take place in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, the very location where the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution back in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, laying the foundation for the country's democratic framework.

Previously observed as National Law Day, November 26 was designated as Constitution Day in 2015, coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. The day now serves to encourage citizens to uphold and cherish constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024