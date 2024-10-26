India's Parliament Commemorates 75 Years of Constitution Adoption

A significant parliamentary event is on the horizon as India prepares to mark a historic occasion. On November 26, both houses of Parliament will convene for a special joint session to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, officials announced on Saturday.

This notable session will take place in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, the very location where the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution back in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, laying the foundation for the country's democratic framework.

Previously observed as National Law Day, November 26 was designated as Constitution Day in 2015, coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. The day now serves to encourage citizens to uphold and cherish constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)