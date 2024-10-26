Fugitive's Past Catches Up: Crime Solved 14 Years Later

In a dramatic turn of events, police have arrested a man 14 years after he allegedly murdered his same-sex partner and hid the body in Ahmedabad, according to authorities on Saturday.

Ramesh Desai, the accused, fled on Manish Sahay's moped and spent years under a false identity, working in regions like Rajasthan and Mumbai. The crime came to light after police re-investigated the case using newly gathered leads.

The investigation revealed that Desai killed Sahay following a confrontation, concealing the corpse in their rented home. Desai eventually confessed, unearthing a long-hidden tale of violence and deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)