Identity Theft Shock: Low-Income Workers Hit with Crore Tax Notices

Three low-income individuals received massive income tax notices of crores due to identity theft. Fraudulent businesses used their Aadhaar and PAN numbers for large transactions. Victims, struggling to resolve the issue, highlight systemic flaws in digital identity protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:38 IST
Identity Theft Shock: Low-Income Workers Hit with Crore Tax Notices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, three individuals with modest incomes have been slapped with massive income tax notices. Earning between Rs 8,500 to Rs 15,000, these individuals were shocked to find tax liabilities amounting to crores due to alleged identity theft.

Fraudsters exploited their PAN and Aadhaar details for conducting voluminous transactions in petroleum and steel, leaving the victims in distress. Karan Kumar, one recipient, has already taken the case to police, facing a staggering Rs 33.88 crore notice after a company forged his identity.

Similar cases include Mohit Kumar and Raees Ahmad, each grappling with notices in the crores, with businesses MK Traders fraudulently using their identities. The incidents expose vulnerabilities in digital identity systems, prompting calls for better security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

