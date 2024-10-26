Cultural Crossroads: Kuki Inpi Opposes India-Myanmar Border Fence
The Kuki Inpi and Kuki Chiefs Association have raised concerns over the proposed fencing of the India-Myanmar border and elimination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), stating that these actions threaten the cultural and traditional rights of indigenous communities along the border. They urge government reconsideration.
The Kuki Inpi and Kuki Chiefs Association recently voiced their opposition to the planned fencing along the India-Myanmar border and the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR). These proposed measures are seen as threats to the cultural and historical rights of indigenous communities.
The government's decision earlier this year to dismantle the FMR, which permits cross-border travel within a 16 km radius without a visa, and to construct a barrier spanning the 1,643-km frontier where Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh intersect, has sparked controversy.
The organizations highlighted that the movement across borders is crucial for maintaining social and cultural bonds. They appealed to authorities to acknowledge the historical significance of these connections and urged for consultative measures that respect indigenous rights.
