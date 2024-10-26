Mysterious Death of French Tourist in Jaisalmer Hotel
A 53-year-old French tourist, Georges Sylvie, died in a hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sylvie had reported feeling unwell and had consulted a doctor. Her death was reported by the hotel staff. Authorities are following necessary protocols due to her being a foreign national.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where a 53-year-old French tourist named Georges Sylvie died in her hotel room, according to police reports on Saturday.
Sylvie, who arrived with a troupe two days ago, had been experiencing uneasiness since Thursday. She sought medical consultation, stated Kotwali Station House Officer Sawai Singh.
The hotel staff alerted the authorities after discovering Sylvie's body late Friday night. Her body has now been sent to a government hospital mortuary, and her family has been notified. Being a foreign national, authorities are adhering to necessary protocols.
