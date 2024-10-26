JNUSU Challenges Inquiry Process Amid Allegations of Gender Bias

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has raised significant concerns over the integrity of an inquiry into a sexual harassment complaint filed by 47 female students. In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the union accused the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of mishandling the case by treating it as individual complaints rather than acknowledging it as a collective grievance.

The complaint, lodged by students from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, stems from alleged harassment during a recent freshers' event. JNUSU criticized the ICC's approach, insisting that the collective nature of the complaint was being diluted. Concerns were further exacerbated by the ICC's decision to intimidate and pressure survivors during depositions.

With demands for a transparent investigation, the JNUSU has called for strict action against procedural breaches and the presence of a student representative from the Gender Sensitization Committee during inquiry sessions. The ICC, meanwhile, maintains that it adheres to all procedural requirements, as controversy surrounds its handling of the case.

