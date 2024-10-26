Left Menu

JNUSU Challenges Inquiry Process Amid Allegations of Gender Bias

The JNUSU has accused procedural violations in the investigation of a sexual harassment case filed by 47 female students after a JNU freshers' party. The union claims collective grievances were reduced to individual cases, with intimidatory tactics employed during depositions. They demand a fair, transparent inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:10 IST
JNUSU Challenges Inquiry Process Amid Allegations of Gender Bias
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has raised significant concerns over the integrity of an inquiry into a sexual harassment complaint filed by 47 female students. In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the union accused the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of mishandling the case by treating it as individual complaints rather than acknowledging it as a collective grievance.

The complaint, lodged by students from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, stems from alleged harassment during a recent freshers' event. JNUSU criticized the ICC's approach, insisting that the collective nature of the complaint was being diluted. Concerns were further exacerbated by the ICC's decision to intimidate and pressure survivors during depositions.

With demands for a transparent investigation, the JNUSU has called for strict action against procedural breaches and the presence of a student representative from the Gender Sensitization Committee during inquiry sessions. The ICC, meanwhile, maintains that it adheres to all procedural requirements, as controversy surrounds its handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024