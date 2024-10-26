Karnataka's Green Light for Eco-Friendly Crackers This Deepavali

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that only eco-friendly green crackers will be permitted for sale in the state during this year's Deepavali festivities.

He highlighted the Supreme Court's guidelines and specified that crackers should only be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm, aiming to prevent environmental damage and ensure public safety.

District deputy commissioners are tasked with inspecting cracker shops, and legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the safety regulations or sell unauthorized crackers.

