Karnataka's Green Light for Eco-Friendly Crackers This Deepavali
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the exclusive sale of eco-friendly green crackers in the state for Deepavali. In a meeting with district officials, he stressed the importance of preventing harm or injuries from fireworks. Inspections will ensure compliance and cases will be filed against violators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that only eco-friendly green crackers will be permitted for sale in the state during this year's Deepavali festivities.
He highlighted the Supreme Court's guidelines and specified that crackers should only be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm, aiming to prevent environmental damage and ensure public safety.
District deputy commissioners are tasked with inspecting cracker shops, and legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the safety regulations or sell unauthorized crackers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Hear Shashi Tharoor's Defamation Plea: The Scorpion on Shivling Controversy
Pakistani Supreme Court to Hear Appeal Against Constitutional Amendments
Supreme Court to Review High-Profile Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Scandal
Karnataka's Tax Devolution Injustice: CM Siddaramaiah's Outcry
Justice Gavai Praises Government's Support for Supreme Court Expansion