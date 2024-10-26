Chaos in Sistan and Baluchestan: Deadly Attack Kills 10 Iranian Officers
An attack on an Iranian police convoy in Sistan and Baluchestan province killed at least 10 officers. The attack, possibly linked to ongoing regional tensions, involved gunfire on security vehicles in the restive area known for its strained Sunni-Shiite relations. No group has claimed responsibility yet.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 10 Iranian police officers were killed in an ambush on their convoy in the troubled southern region of Sistan and Baluchestan on Saturday, according to state authorities. The incident occurred in the Gohar Kuh region, about 1,200 kilometers southeast of Tehran, with details still emerging.
Initial reports labeled the assailants as 'miscreants,' but further information revealed a targeted gun attack on police vehicles. Observations by the Baluch advocacy group, HalVash, suggested bullet damage rather than explosives, with grim images showing officers killed in their vehicle.
No claims of responsibility have emerged, underscoring the province's frequent but often unidentified violence, rooted in historical Sunni-Shiite discord and regional insurgent activities. The attack follows a significant Israeli military operation in Iran that very morning, intensifying the area's instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Five labourers killed as soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.
Israel's military says four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base next to Binyamina city, reports AP.
CRPF Jawan Killed, Four Injured in Balaghat Mishap
Wanted Criminal Killed in Police Encounter in Bulandshahr
An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people at a school in central Gaza, according to local hospitals, reports AP.