Tragic Assassination: BJP Leader Akshay Garg Killed in Chhattisgarh

A shocking murder happened on Tuesday morning in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when Akshay Garg, a BJP leader and construction contractor, was killed by unidentified assailants.

The attack occurred in Keshla village around 10 am, where three masked men targeted Garg while he inspected road construction.

The assailants arrived in a black car and launched a vicious attack with sharp weapons. Despite efforts to save him, Garg died at the hospital. Police are investigating to find the motive and the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)