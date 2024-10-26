Cracking Down on Dangerous Helmets: Ensuring Road Safety

The Centre is intensifying efforts to improve road safety by targeting the manufacture and sale of non-ISI certified helmets. Following concerns about substandard protective gear, district officials are tasked with enforcing stricter compliance.

To date, the government has cancelled or declined to renew 162 helmet manufacturing licenses. Additionally, 27 raids have been conducted to ensure adherence to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulations, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare emphasized the importance of quality helmets in preventing fatalities. The crackdown aligns with a Quality Control Order issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, mandating BIS certification for all helmets under standard IS 4151:2015. The enforcement drive is part of a broader campaign integrated with current road safety initiatives.

