Left Menu

Cracking Down on Dangerous Helmets: Ensuring Road Safety

In an effort to enhance road safety, the Centre is clamping down on non-ISI certified helmets. The government has revoked many manufacturing licenses and conducted several raids to enforce compliance with safety standards. The initiative emphasizes the importance of quality helmets in saving lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:44 IST
Cracking Down on Dangerous Helmets: Ensuring Road Safety
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre is intensifying efforts to improve road safety by targeting the manufacture and sale of non-ISI certified helmets. Following concerns about substandard protective gear, district officials are tasked with enforcing stricter compliance.

To date, the government has cancelled or declined to renew 162 helmet manufacturing licenses. Additionally, 27 raids have been conducted to ensure adherence to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulations, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare emphasized the importance of quality helmets in preventing fatalities. The crackdown aligns with a Quality Control Order issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, mandating BIS certification for all helmets under standard IS 4151:2015. The enforcement drive is part of a broader campaign integrated with current road safety initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024