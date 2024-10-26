Liquor Bust Amidst Polls: Officials Crack Down in Thane

Maharashtra excise department officials seized a significant haul of liquor valued at Rs 10.75 lakh from a vehicle on the Mumbra bypass road in Thane. This operation occurred amidst the strict implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for November 20.

The interception occurred following a timely tip-off at around 2:45 pm, according to Inspector SP Dhanshetty of the State Excise Flying Squad Thane-I. Their swift action led them to uncover 120 boxes of liquor hidden within a vehicle cavity.

The individuals in the vehicle, Suraj Indaram Meghwal and Ram Lal Davra Ram, were immediately taken into custody. Investigations are underway to glean more details about the origins and intended destination of the seized alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)