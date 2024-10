Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India-Canada Standoff Over Organised Crime Allegations

In a developing diplomatic impasse, India has raised alarms over Canada's alleged negligence of organized crime activity within its borders, a concern persistently ignored according to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Speakin on Saturday, Jaishankar criticized the Canadian government's targeting of India's diplomats amidst investigations into the controversial killing of a pro-Khalistan activist.

The incident has sparked a diplomatic rift, leading to mutual expulsions of diplomats and veiled threats of sanctions, with India firmly rejecting all allegations made by the Canadian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)