Protesting for Justice: Lisbon's Rally Against Police Violence

In Lisbon, thousands of demonstrators filled the streets, voicing their outrage over police violence just days after officer-involved shooting stirred unrest across the city.

The protest, organized by rights group Vida Justa, was redirected to avoid confrontation with a far-right gathering. This followed the shooting of Odair Moniz, a Cape Verde-born chef, igniting tensions in multi-ethnic neighborhoods.

As calls for 'justice for Odair' echoed, participants denounced systemic racial discrimination. Last year, the U.N. criticized Portugal's police for excessive force, particularly against African descendants.

