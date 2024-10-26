Protesting for Justice: Lisbon's Rally Against Police Violence
Thousands gathered in Lisbon to protest police violence, sparked by the shooting of Cape Verde-born Odair Moniz. Organized by Vida Justa, the protest highlighted calls to end discrimination and police impunity in the multi-ethnic suburbs. The U.N. has previously expressed concern about racial discrimination in Portugal.
In Lisbon, thousands of demonstrators filled the streets, voicing their outrage over police violence just days after officer-involved shooting stirred unrest across the city.
The protest, organized by rights group Vida Justa, was redirected to avoid confrontation with a far-right gathering. This followed the shooting of Odair Moniz, a Cape Verde-born chef, igniting tensions in multi-ethnic neighborhoods.
As calls for 'justice for Odair' echoed, participants denounced systemic racial discrimination. Last year, the U.N. criticized Portugal's police for excessive force, particularly against African descendants.
