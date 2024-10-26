Left Menu

Protesting for Justice: Lisbon's Rally Against Police Violence

Thousands gathered in Lisbon to protest police violence, sparked by the shooting of Cape Verde-born Odair Moniz. Organized by Vida Justa, the protest highlighted calls to end discrimination and police impunity in the multi-ethnic suburbs. The U.N. has previously expressed concern about racial discrimination in Portugal.

26-10-2024
In Lisbon, thousands of demonstrators filled the streets, voicing their outrage over police violence just days after officer-involved shooting stirred unrest across the city.

The protest, organized by rights group Vida Justa, was redirected to avoid confrontation with a far-right gathering. This followed the shooting of Odair Moniz, a Cape Verde-born chef, igniting tensions in multi-ethnic neighborhoods.

As calls for 'justice for Odair' echoed, participants denounced systemic racial discrimination. Last year, the U.N. criticized Portugal's police for excessive force, particularly against African descendants.

