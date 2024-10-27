Tragic Bus Accident Claims 19 Lives in Zacatecas

Nineteen people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries following a bus crash on a highway in Mexico's Zacatecas state. The incident, reported by local authorities, occurred as the bus collided with a tractor-trailer hauling corn, whose contents had come loose.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal initially estimated the death toll at 24, but the state's attorney general's office later revised it to 19 in a statement. The office also announced plans to apprehend the driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the tragic incident.

Rescue teams, assisted by military personnel, worked to secure the crash site and recover bodies, still ongoing due to some victims falling into a ravine. The bus was en route to Ciudad Juarez, and it's uncertain if migrants were among the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)