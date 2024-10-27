Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims 19 Lives in Zacatecas

A bus crash in Zacatecas, Mexico, resulted in 19 deaths and six injuries after colliding with a tractor-trailer. Authorities are investigating the incident, which saw the tractor-trailer loose its cargo. Efforts are ongoing to recover bodies from a ravine; the bus's destination was Ciudad Juarez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 00:06 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims 19 Lives in Zacatecas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nineteen people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries following a bus crash on a highway in Mexico's Zacatecas state. The incident, reported by local authorities, occurred as the bus collided with a tractor-trailer hauling corn, whose contents had come loose.

Zacatecas Governor David Monreal initially estimated the death toll at 24, but the state's attorney general's office later revised it to 19 in a statement. The office also announced plans to apprehend the driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the tragic incident.

Rescue teams, assisted by military personnel, worked to secure the crash site and recover bodies, still ongoing due to some victims falling into a ravine. The bus was en route to Ciudad Juarez, and it's uncertain if migrants were among the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024