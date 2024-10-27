Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Institutional Maturity Amid Criticisms

Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, addressed critiques of the judiciary's collegium system, stating that while improvement is possible, this should not be interpreted as an indication of fundamental flaws. He made these remarks during an interaction at the 'Loksatta' lecture series on Saturday.

Explaining the collegium system, Justice Chandrachud described it as a federal process involving consultative dialogue among different levels of government and the judiciary. He emphasized the maturity required to foster consensus within the system and underscored its resilience over the past 75 years.

Justice Chandrachud also discussed the increasing workload and complexity judges face and raised concerns about whether they have adequate time to think and read beyond their duties. He remarked positively on the role of social media in broadening societal discourse, despite its challenges for judges.

