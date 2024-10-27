Gujarat Forest Officer Trapped in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action against a range forest officer and another individual in Gujarat for allegedly soliciting a bribe. The officer, Yograjsinh Rathod, and his accomplice were reportedly caught accepting Rs 2 lakh from a contractor in Amreli district, according to ACB officials.

Previously, the contractor had paid Rathod Rs 90,000 to release a security deposit of Rs 5 lakh related to a civil construction contract with the forest department in Rajula. However, despite the payment, Rathod continued pressing for additional bribes, including a demand for Rs 10 lakh.

Fed up with the constant demands, the contractor sought help from the ACB. The agency set a trap that led to the arrest of Rathod and his accomplice, Vismay Rajyaguru, while they were accepting the bribe. The ACB has launched further investigations into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)