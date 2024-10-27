Left Menu

Gujarat Forest Officer Trapped in Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a range forest officer and an accomplice in Gujarat for soliciting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a contractor. The contractor previously paid Rs 90,000 for the release of a Rs 5 lakh security deposit. ACB intervened after the contractor reported the ongoing bribe demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:20 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action against a range forest officer and another individual in Gujarat for allegedly soliciting a bribe. The officer, Yograjsinh Rathod, and his accomplice were reportedly caught accepting Rs 2 lakh from a contractor in Amreli district, according to ACB officials.

Previously, the contractor had paid Rathod Rs 90,000 to release a security deposit of Rs 5 lakh related to a civil construction contract with the forest department in Rajula. However, despite the payment, Rathod continued pressing for additional bribes, including a demand for Rs 10 lakh.

Fed up with the constant demands, the contractor sought help from the ACB. The agency set a trap that led to the arrest of Rathod and his accomplice, Vismay Rajyaguru, while they were accepting the bribe. The ACB has launched further investigations into the matter.

