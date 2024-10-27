Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Nearly Half of Russian Drone Attack

Ukraine's air defences intercepted 41 out of 80 drones launched by Russia overnight, the military reported on Sunday. Details about the remaining 32 drones have not been disclosed by the Ukrainian air force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:22 IST
Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Nearly Half of Russian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military says its air defence systems successfully intercepted 41 of the 80 drones launched by Russia in a nighttime assault. The air force disclosed the figures on Sunday morning.

While 41 drones were reportedly brought down, the air force admitted losing track of 32 more but did not provide additional information regarding their whereabouts or impact.

Ukrainian authorities have been ramping up efforts to strengthen air defence capabilities amid ongoing aerial threats, reflecting the escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024