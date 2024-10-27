Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Nearly Half of Russian Drone Attack
Ukraine's air defences intercepted 41 out of 80 drones launched by Russia overnight, the military reported on Sunday. Details about the remaining 32 drones have not been disclosed by the Ukrainian air force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military says its air defence systems successfully intercepted 41 of the 80 drones launched by Russia in a nighttime assault. The air force disclosed the figures on Sunday morning.
While 41 drones were reportedly brought down, the air force admitted losing track of 32 more but did not provide additional information regarding their whereabouts or impact.
Ukrainian authorities have been ramping up efforts to strengthen air defence capabilities amid ongoing aerial threats, reflecting the escalating tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigerian air force expands fleet with 34 Italian jets, helicopters
Nigeria's Air Force Elevates Defense with New Acquisition of Italian Jets and Helicopters
India-US Predator drone deal: Indian Navy to get 15 Sea Guardian drones, Indian Air Force and Army to receive eight Sky Guardian drones each.
Air India Bomb Scare: Passengers Rescued by Canadian Air Force
Canadian Air Force Rescues Stranded Air India Passengers