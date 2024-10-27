Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Nearly Half of Russian Drone Attack

Ukraine's military says its air defence systems successfully intercepted 41 of the 80 drones launched by Russia in a nighttime assault. The air force disclosed the figures on Sunday morning.

While 41 drones were reportedly brought down, the air force admitted losing track of 32 more but did not provide additional information regarding their whereabouts or impact.

Ukrainian authorities have been ramping up efforts to strengthen air defence capabilities amid ongoing aerial threats, reflecting the escalating tensions in the region.

