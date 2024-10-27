Government Seeks Public Input on New Arbitration Bill

The Indian government has introduced a draft bill intended to fortify institutional arbitration and trim down court interventions. The draft, open for public comment, seeks to enhance the process and timely conclusion of arbitration proceedings.

The Department of Legal Affairs has unveiled the draft Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which follows on recommendations from a special committee led by former law secretary T K Vishwanathan.

A notable feature is the inclusion of 'emergency arbitration', allowing for the appointment of an 'emergency arbitrator' to grant interim measures before an arbitral tribunal is constituted. This is aimed at modernizing the arbitration landscape in India.

