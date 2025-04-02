Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: Landmark Reforms in Waqf Property Management

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill is poised to revolutionize the administration of Waqf properties by implementing technology-driven management systems, addressing existing complexities, and guaranteeing transparency.

According to Rijiju, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) undertook an unprecedented consultation process, engaging over 97.27 lakh petitions and memorandums. The consultation involved multiple stakeholders, including legal experts, religious leaders, and state Waqf boards, emphasizing the democratic approach of the committee.

The bill clarifies that trusts created by Muslims under any other law will not be considered as Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules, and mandates that women receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration. It also introduces government oversight in disputes and inclusivity with non-Muslim board members.

(With inputs from agencies.)