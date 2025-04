Naidu Calls for Comprehensive Reforms in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a sweeping review of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' functioning, focusing on bolstering services and facilities.

Stressing the importance of aligning decisions with the temple's sanctity and devotees' sentiments, Naidu underscored that temple funds should only be used for essential projects and discouraged arbitrary spending. He advocates transparency through internal and CAG audits.

Naidu plans new projects like a base camp for 25,000 pilgrims and development of associated temples, and he aims to boost Tirumala's green cover significantly. Administrative changes and innovative initiatives such as a WhatsApp-based feedback service are proposed to enhance efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)