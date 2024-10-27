Delhi Police Seizes Mobile Network Jammer Pre-Diwali

The Delhi Police have confiscated a mobile network jammer discovered at Palika Bazaar during routine checks in preparation for the Diwali festivities, according to statements released by officials on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla stated that ongoing verifications are being carried out in shops, hotels, and other public areas as part of the festive season's security protocols. During a targeted inspection, officers detected a suspicious item in the market.

The item was immediately identified and seized as a mobile network jamming device. Authorities are currently following all standard operating procedures to verify the device. Meanwhile, Mahla has urged the local public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious items to the police.

