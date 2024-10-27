Iran's Decreasing Influence: Israel's Strategic Triumph
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a significant weakening of Iran's influence through its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, against Israel. This is attributed to the Israel Defense Forces' unprecedented achievements in combatting these groups, rendering them ineffective in their military strategies against Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a bold statement on Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared that Iran's proxies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, have ceased to function effectively against Israel.
Addressing a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, Gallant credited the Israel Defense Forces for reversing the tide of conflict over the past year, achieving notable victories across various battlefronts.
He emphasized that Hamas as a military force in Gaza has been dismantled, and Hezbollah's leadership and missile capabilities substantially diminished, marking a strategic advantage for Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
