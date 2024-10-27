Iran's Decreasing Influence: Israel's Strategic Triumph

In a bold statement on Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared that Iran's proxies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, have ceased to function effectively against Israel.

Addressing a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, Gallant credited the Israel Defense Forces for reversing the tide of conflict over the past year, achieving notable victories across various battlefronts.

He emphasized that Hamas as a military force in Gaza has been dismantled, and Hezbollah's leadership and missile capabilities substantially diminished, marking a strategic advantage for Israel.

