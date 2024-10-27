Left Menu

India-China Troop Disengagement: A Step Towards 2020 Status

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the initial disengagement of troops at Depsang and Demchok between India and China. He emphasized the process is an essential first step towards restoring the pre-2020 patrolling status. Further discussions will focus on de-escalation and border management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Sunday that the disengagement of troops at key points in Ladakh marks the initial move towards restoring normalcy. The affected areas, Depsang and Demchok, are expected to return to the 2020 patrolling status as part of this strategic agreement.

Jaishankar, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai, highlighted the importance of a parallel de-escalation on both sides, clearly referencing China. The Minister stressed that India's commitment to de-escalation hinges on a reciprocal action from the opposite side.

This recent announcement follows India's landmark agreement with China on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, which promises to ease a military standoff that has persisted for over four years. The path forward involves both disengagement and future discussions on border management to ensure peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

