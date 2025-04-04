Tensions Escalate as Israeli Troops Expand in Northern Gaza

Amidst escalating conflict, Israeli troops are intensifying their control in northern Gaza, with military sources confirming expanded operations in and around Shejaia. This suburb of Gaza City has become a focal point as Israel designates new 'security zones'.

Reports depict a significant civilian exodus from these areas, spurred by evacuation orders from the military, contributing to the displacement of over 280,000 residents, according to the U.N. Meanwhile, international efforts to broker peace remain stagnant.

While the military stresses its commitment to minimizing casualties, hundreds of Palestinian deaths have been reported, heightening tensions. The political landscape remains fraught, with the possibility of expanded conflict as Israel targets areas in Lebanon and Syria.

