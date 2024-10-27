Left Menu

Controversy and Dissent: Georgia's Disputed Parliamentary Election

The Georgian Dream party claimed victory in Georgia's parliamentary election amid allegations of electoral misconduct by the opposition. International monitoring groups reported violations during the election, though stopped short of calling it stolen. Opposition leaders, however, refused to recognize the results, citing a constitutional coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:05 IST
Controversy and Dissent: Georgia's Disputed Parliamentary Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Georgian Dream party emerged victorious in the contentious parliamentary election held in Georgia, securing over 54% of the votes, as reported by the electoral commission. However, the legitimacy of these results was questioned by opposition parties citing irregularities.

International watchdogs, including the OSCE and U.S. nonprofit groups, documented significant violations such as ballot-stuffing and voter intimidation. Despite these findings, the groups abstained from declaring the results as fraudulent, intensifying opposition claims of a rigged election.

Senior European political figures voiced concern over Georgia's democratic trajectory, while opposition leaders condemned the election as a constitutional coup. The ruling party, however, remains poised to address these allegations as Georgia continues its fraught journey towards EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024