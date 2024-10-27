Controversy and Dissent: Georgia's Disputed Parliamentary Election

The Georgian Dream party emerged victorious in the contentious parliamentary election held in Georgia, securing over 54% of the votes, as reported by the electoral commission. However, the legitimacy of these results was questioned by opposition parties citing irregularities.

International watchdogs, including the OSCE and U.S. nonprofit groups, documented significant violations such as ballot-stuffing and voter intimidation. Despite these findings, the groups abstained from declaring the results as fraudulent, intensifying opposition claims of a rigged election.

Senior European political figures voiced concern over Georgia's democratic trajectory, while opposition leaders condemned the election as a constitutional coup. The ruling party, however, remains poised to address these allegations as Georgia continues its fraught journey towards EU membership.

