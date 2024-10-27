Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: The Quest for a Ceasefire in Gaza

As Israeli strikes on Gaza continue, efforts are underway in Qatar to broker a ceasefire involving the CIA and Mossad. The negotiations aim to swap hostages for prisoners, hoping for a temporary truce leading to permanent peace. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:48 IST
Escalating Conflict: The Quest for a Ceasefire in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli military operations in Gaza killed at least 45 Palestinians on Sunday, predominantly in the north, according to Palestinian health officials. Talks for a ceasefire, facilitated by the CIA, Israel's Mossad, and Qatar's prime minister, are ongoing in Doha to halt the year-long conflict.

The negotiations, which seek a short-term ceasefire and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, aim to pause fighting for less than a month, setting a stage for a longer-lasting peace. However, Hamas remains adamant that a deal must end the war and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza.

The humanitarian toll seems unrelenting, with deaths climbing to nearly 43,000 in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli forces report significant successes against militant infrastructure. The region's devastation continues as international efforts for peace strive to bring relief to the embattled territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024