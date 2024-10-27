Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran Clash at UN

In an atmosphere of rising tensions, the United Nations Security Council is poised to meet on Monday to deliberate on Israel's recent assault on Iran. Diplomats confirmed the scheduled meeting as Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, demanded international attention to the issue.

Araqchi branded the actions of the Israeli regime as a substantial threat to international peace and stability in a region already beset by fragility. In his communication to the 15-member council, Araqchi underscored Iran's right to a legitimate response under international law.

The airstrikes, comprising three waves targeting missile factories near Tehran, were in retaliation for a prior missile attack by Iran on October 1. Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed Iran's diplomatic protests, standing by Israel's right to defend itself. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all involved factions to de-escalate and return to diplomatic talks to prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)