A Russian missile attack targeting Kyiv overnight led to the death of a man and the injury of three others, according to Ukrainian officials. This was the most significant strike on Ukraine in several weeks. The attack involved ballistic and cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers and naval fleets, as well as drones, marking the first large-scale assault since the U.S. announced ceasefire negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the continued aggression, stating it reflects Russia's unwillingness to end the war. He emphasized the importance of strengthening diplomatic talks for air defense support, particularly with the U.S. Russia's use of over 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones, and over 30 various missiles against Ukraine highlights the escalation.

Poland remains on high alert due to potential threats to its airspace following previous incidents. In Kyiv, fires erupted in several districts, with one fatality reported in Darnytskiy. The recent violence coincides with earlier attacks in Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, which have led to numerous civilian casualties. Both countries dispute targeting civilians, as the international community continues to seek resolution.

