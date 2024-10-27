Left Menu

Terrorist Associate Arrested with Arms in J&K's Kupwara

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district apprehended a terrorist associate named Ishfaq Majeed Dar. Acting on a tip-off, police, along with the Army and CRPF, detained him during a vehicle check at Unisoo. Arms, ammunition, and other materials were seized. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district detained a terrorist associate on Sunday. The arrest led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Working on specific intelligence, a combined team of police, Army, and CRPF captured the suspect during routine vehicle checks at Unisoo. Identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar from Latti Shart in Sopore, Dar was found in possession of a pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, and a mobile phone.

The police have filed a case at Handwara station, with investigations currently ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

