Terrorist Associate Arrested with Arms in J&K's Kupwara
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district apprehended a terrorist associate named Ishfaq Majeed Dar. Acting on a tip-off, police, along with the Army and CRPF, detained him during a vehicle check at Unisoo. Arms, ammunition, and other materials were seized. An investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district detained a terrorist associate on Sunday. The arrest led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.
Working on specific intelligence, a combined team of police, Army, and CRPF captured the suspect during routine vehicle checks at Unisoo. Identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar from Latti Shart in Sopore, Dar was found in possession of a pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, and a mobile phone.
The police have filed a case at Handwara station, with investigations currently ongoing to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorist
- arrested
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Kupwara
- arms
- ammunition
- Ishfaq Majeed Dar
- CRPF
- investigation
Advertisement