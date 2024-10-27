Terrorist Associate Arrested with Arms in J&K's Kupwara

In a significant security operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district detained a terrorist associate on Sunday. The arrest led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Working on specific intelligence, a combined team of police, Army, and CRPF captured the suspect during routine vehicle checks at Unisoo. Identified as Ishfaq Majeed Dar from Latti Shart in Sopore, Dar was found in possession of a pistol, two magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, and a mobile phone.

The police have filed a case at Handwara station, with investigations currently ongoing to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)