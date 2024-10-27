Bomb Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Hotels Targeted with Threatening Emails

In a disturbing series of events, at least 10 major hotels in Uttar Pradesh's capital were targets of bomb threats received via email on Sunday. The threatening message demanded a ransom of USD 55,000, warning of impending detonations across the premises if not met.

Brajesh Kumar, the manager of one of these hotels, informed PTI Videos about the email's arrival in the morning. He noted that they promptly reported the matter to local police. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with hotel staff, thoroughly checked the premises but discovered nothing suspicious.

The incident forms part of a troubling pattern in recent weeks, as authorities have been managing a surge in hoax bomb threats, especially targeting Indian airlines. More than 350 flights have received similar threats over the past fortnight, although all have been false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)