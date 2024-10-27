Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Hotels Targeted with Threatening Emails

Ten major hotels in Uttar Pradesh’s capital received bomb threats via email, demanding a USD 55,000 ransom. Authorities found no suspicious items following thorough checks by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. The incidents are part of a growing trend of bomb hoaxes in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:33 IST
Bomb Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Hotels Targeted with Threatening Emails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing series of events, at least 10 major hotels in Uttar Pradesh's capital were targets of bomb threats received via email on Sunday. The threatening message demanded a ransom of USD 55,000, warning of impending detonations across the premises if not met.

Brajesh Kumar, the manager of one of these hotels, informed PTI Videos about the email's arrival in the morning. He noted that they promptly reported the matter to local police. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with hotel staff, thoroughly checked the premises but discovered nothing suspicious.

The incident forms part of a troubling pattern in recent weeks, as authorities have been managing a surge in hoax bomb threats, especially targeting Indian airlines. More than 350 flights have received similar threats over the past fortnight, although all have been false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024