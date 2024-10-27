Tragic Strike: Journalists Caught in Crossfire in Lebanon
Three journalists were killed in Lebanon by an Israeli strike, prompting condemnation from rights advocates and highlighting the high risk for reporters in the region. The Committee to Protect Journalists urged international action against the impunity for such killings, while Israel claims no deliberate targeting.
An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed three journalists early Friday morning, igniting global condemnation and calls to address the perilous conditions for reporters in conflict zones.
The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the attack, urging international efforts to halt Israel's alleged impunity for journalist deaths. The strike in Hasbaya targeted guesthouses housing journalists, claiming lives from Al-Mayadeen and Al-Manar networks.
Witnesses recount chaos and destruction, sparking debates on journalistic safety. Israel denies intentional targeting, but the incident underscores the growing dangers for reporters amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Calls for Diplomatic Pathway Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Middle East Tensions Surge: Israeli Strikes Against Hezbollah Fuel International Condemnation
Israeli Forces Uncover Hezbollah Arsenal Hidden in Civilian Homes
Hezbollah Tensions Escalate: IDF Thwarts Attacks Amid Yom Kippur Clashes
Hezbollah's Drone Assault on Israeli Camp