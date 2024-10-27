Tragic Strike: Journalists Caught in Crossfire in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed three journalists early Friday morning, igniting global condemnation and calls to address the perilous conditions for reporters in conflict zones.

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the attack, urging international efforts to halt Israel's alleged impunity for journalist deaths. The strike in Hasbaya targeted guesthouses housing journalists, claiming lives from Al-Mayadeen and Al-Manar networks.

Witnesses recount chaos and destruction, sparking debates on journalistic safety. Israel denies intentional targeting, but the incident underscores the growing dangers for reporters amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)