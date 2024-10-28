Russia Successfully Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks

In a strategic achievement, Russia's air defense units successfully neutralized 21 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry on Monday.

The drones posed a threat over various regions bordering Ukraine, with thirteen downed in the Belgorod region and six in Bryansk. The ministry communicated these developments using the Telegram messaging app.

The remaining two drones were intercepted over the Voronezh and Kursk regions. This accomplishment highlights Russia's robust defense systems in addressing aerial threats from its neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)