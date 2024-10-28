Left Menu

Russia Successfully Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Russia's air defense units intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones overnight, as reported by the Russian defense ministry. The drones were neutralized over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions, which all border Ukraine, showcasing Russia's defense capabilities and strategic surveillance methods.

Updated: 28-10-2024 09:52 IST
In a strategic achievement, Russia's air defense units successfully neutralized 21 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry on Monday.

The drones posed a threat over various regions bordering Ukraine, with thirteen downed in the Belgorod region and six in Bryansk. The ministry communicated these developments using the Telegram messaging app.

The remaining two drones were intercepted over the Voronezh and Kursk regions. This accomplishment highlights Russia's robust defense systems in addressing aerial threats from its neighbor.

