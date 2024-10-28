Left Menu

Crackdown on Militants: Three Arrested in Manipur

Three cadres from notorious militant groups operating in Manipur's Imphal Valley have been apprehended by police. The individuals, allegedly involved in public extortions, include members of KYKL and Kangleipak Communist Party factions, captured across Imphal West and Bishnupur districts. Authorities continue to investigate their criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:11 IST
In a significant crackdown, Manipur police have arrested three militants linked to various powerful Imphal Valley-based outfits. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to curb extortion activities targeting the local populace.

Authorities identified the individuals as members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and two factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party, namely the Noyon and People's War Group. Their operations were reported to have been disruptive across several districts.

The suspects were nabbed from strategic locations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts. Officials stated that these arrests demonstrate an escalating commitment to dismantling criminal networks leveraging fear and violence for extortion. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

