Crackdown on Militants: Three Arrested in Manipur

In a significant crackdown, Manipur police have arrested three militants linked to various powerful Imphal Valley-based outfits. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to curb extortion activities targeting the local populace.

Authorities identified the individuals as members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and two factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party, namely the Noyon and People's War Group. Their operations were reported to have been disruptive across several districts.

The suspects were nabbed from strategic locations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts. Officials stated that these arrests demonstrate an escalating commitment to dismantling criminal networks leveraging fear and violence for extortion. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)