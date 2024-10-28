Attempted Murder Charges in East London Stabbings: An Shocking Attack Unfolds

An Indian-origin man faced court on Monday over attempted murder charges following a stabbing incident in east London. Kulvinder Ram, aged 48, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court, accused of attempting to murder a woman in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl, and a two-year-old boy.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victims and Ram are known to each other. Although all suffered stab wounds, their injuries are not life-threatening. Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford described the incident as a 'truly shocking' attack.

Basford thanked local residents for their cooperation and stated that a crime scene would remain in place for investigation work. An increased police presence is expected in the area, with appeals for public assistance in the ongoing investigation. Ram, who was hospitalized, is now in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)