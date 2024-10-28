AAP Claims Success in Reducing Punjab's Stubble Burning

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a noteworthy reduction in stubble burning in Punjab on Monday, attributing this change to the efforts of its government in the state.

Historically, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has contributed significantly to Delhi's air pollution, particularly from October to November. Despite rising pollution levels in the capital, AAP's Delhi and Punjab governments have come under scrutiny.

In a press conference, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey emphasized the success of the Bhagwant Mann administration in tackling the issue, citing data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. The figures show a drop from nearly 8,000 cases in 2022 to 1,866 today. Pandey criticized BJP-governed Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for not contributing to solutions. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management has increased monitoring efforts in response to deteriorating air quality.

