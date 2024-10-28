Renowned Lawyer Imaan Mazari Arrested Again
Prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali were arrested for allegedly interfering in police operations. This arrest follows a confrontation during a cricket match. This incident adds to Imaan's legal challenges, as she has faced similar charges previously.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a notable legal development, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a distinguished human rights advocate in Pakistan, was detained alongside her husband, Hadi Ali. The arrest occurred Monday amidst allegations of disrupting official duties associated with security measures during an international cricket event in Islamabad.
The Islamabad police confirmed the couple's arrest, emphasizing that their actions purportedly breached state duties amidst heightened security scenarios. Imaan Mazari has a record of previous detentions for related offenses, underlining ongoing tensions between her activism and governmental authorities.
The arrest sparked reactions from various quarters, including Mazari's mother, Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister, who criticized the actions as an embodiment of state authoritarianism. This repeat arrest of Mazari highlights persisting debate over civil liberties within Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribute to G N Saibaba: A Human Rights Advocate's Unyielding Stand
JSMM Chairman Appeals to SCO: Halt Pakistan's Human Rights Abuses
Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Human Rights Outcry
Lebanon crisis: UN human rights office calls for probe into Israeli strike
Human Rights Crisis in Northern Gaza Escalates