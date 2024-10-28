Renowned Lawyer Imaan Mazari Arrested Again

In a notable legal development, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a distinguished human rights advocate in Pakistan, was detained alongside her husband, Hadi Ali. The arrest occurred Monday amidst allegations of disrupting official duties associated with security measures during an international cricket event in Islamabad.

The Islamabad police confirmed the couple's arrest, emphasizing that their actions purportedly breached state duties amidst heightened security scenarios. Imaan Mazari has a record of previous detentions for related offenses, underlining ongoing tensions between her activism and governmental authorities.

The arrest sparked reactions from various quarters, including Mazari's mother, Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister, who criticized the actions as an embodiment of state authoritarianism. This repeat arrest of Mazari highlights persisting debate over civil liberties within Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)