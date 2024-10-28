Left Menu

Renowned Lawyer Imaan Mazari Arrested Again

Prominent Pakistani human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali were arrested for allegedly interfering in police operations. This arrest follows a confrontation during a cricket match. This incident adds to Imaan's legal challenges, as she has faced similar charges previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:32 IST
Renowned Lawyer Imaan Mazari Arrested Again
arrest
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a notable legal development, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, a distinguished human rights advocate in Pakistan, was detained alongside her husband, Hadi Ali. The arrest occurred Monday amidst allegations of disrupting official duties associated with security measures during an international cricket event in Islamabad.

The Islamabad police confirmed the couple's arrest, emphasizing that their actions purportedly breached state duties amidst heightened security scenarios. Imaan Mazari has a record of previous detentions for related offenses, underlining ongoing tensions between her activism and governmental authorities.

The arrest sparked reactions from various quarters, including Mazari's mother, Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister, who criticized the actions as an embodiment of state authoritarianism. This repeat arrest of Mazari highlights persisting debate over civil liberties within Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024