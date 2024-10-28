New Developments on the National Census and Political Maneuverings

The long-postponed National Census is anticipated to kick off in early 2025, according to government sources, potentially revamping the traditional decadal cycle. This exercise will align with the NPR update, aiming for data readiness by 2026.

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated India's first privately manufactured military aircraft facility by Tata-Airbus, a significant shift for the domestic aerospace industry.

Political tensions rise with notable incidents across the nation, including a grenade discovery fueling protests in Manipur, and concerns over a security threat from the Bishnoi gang targeting a Bihar MP, demanding enhanced protection measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)