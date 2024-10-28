New Developments on the National Census and Political Maneuverings
The long-delayed National Census in India is expected to commence in early 2025, potentially altering future census cycles. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, alongside Spanish PM Sanchez, inaugurated a Tata-Airbus aircraft facility. Political unrest is highlighted with various incidents, including a grenade discovery near a college and threats against a Bihar MP.
- Country:
- India
The long-postponed National Census is anticipated to kick off in early 2025, according to government sources, potentially revamping the traditional decadal cycle. This exercise will align with the NPR update, aiming for data readiness by 2026.
Meanwhile, in Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated India's first privately manufactured military aircraft facility by Tata-Airbus, a significant shift for the domestic aerospace industry.
Political tensions rise with notable incidents across the nation, including a grenade discovery fueling protests in Manipur, and concerns over a security threat from the Bishnoi gang targeting a Bihar MP, demanding enhanced protection measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
