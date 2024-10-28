'Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime'

In a significant verdict, a 35-year-old male resident of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for the criminal act of raping a teenage girl. The judgement, announced by special judge Santosh Kumar Nayak, also included a monetary penalty of Rs 50,000 imposed on the convict.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Pattnaik, the court ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim. The incident took place on the night of July 8, 2017, when the convicted individual, along with an accomplice, abducted the 15-year-old girl from her home, taking her to a nearby forest where the crime was committed.

The case, registered by the Bisoi police, was resolved based on the victim's testimony, accounts from 18 witnesses, and a medical report. Despite one perpetrator remaining at large, the judicious conviction brings a significant relief to the affected family and sets a precedent in such grave matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)