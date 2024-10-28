Left Menu

North Korea's Rapid Military Movements

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned that North Korean troops might deploy to Ukraine sooner than anticipated. This intelligence was shared during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting the urgency of the situation involving North Korean forces in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:23 IST
North Korea's Rapid Military Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a stark warning about the possibility of North Korean troops being sent to the Ukrainian front lines earlier than initially expected, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In a phone call requested by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Yoon shared insights on the concerning movement of North Korean military forces in Russia.

This development raises significant concerns about the potential involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024