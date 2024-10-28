North Korea's Rapid Military Movements

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a stark warning about the possibility of North Korean troops being sent to the Ukrainian front lines earlier than initially expected, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In a phone call requested by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Yoon shared insights on the concerning movement of North Korean military forces in Russia.

This development raises significant concerns about the potential involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the escalating regional tensions.

