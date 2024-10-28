Left Menu

High Court Involvement in Former Principal's Financial Plea

The Calcutta High Court has instructed the CBI to submit a report concerning Sandip Ghosh's request to liquidate a fixed deposit. Ghosh, formerly a principal at RG Kar Medical College, faces charges of financial misconduct and evidence tampering. His family seeks funds from the deposit amidst ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:36 IST
Sandip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has intervened in the case of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, who seeks to liquidate his fixed deposit to support his family financially.

Justice Subhendu Samanta has directed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be added as a respondent in Ghosh's petition for the liquidation of his fixed deposit. Ghosh has been detained on charges related to financial irregularities and evidence tampering at the state-run hospital.

The court emphasized the requirement for the CBI to file a report before the scheduled hearing on October 30. Ghosh's legal team argued that his family's financial needs necessitate the liquidation, while the bank maintains that ongoing investigations bar such action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

