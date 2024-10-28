Left Menu

Delhi MLA's Court Plea Highlights Governance Challenges

The Delhi High Court criticized an MLA's legal intervention for flyover repairs, advising political channels be pursued. MLA Jitendra Mahajan's frustration stemmed from inadequate action by authorities, while court emphasized exploring legislative avenues instead. The plea highlights systemic issues within government operations and public reliance on judiciary oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recently expressed concern over an MLA's decision to seek judicial intervention for a flyover repair issue, emphasizing it reflects poorly on governance if legislators resort to courts.

MLA Jitendra Mahajan filed a PIL urging Delhi government's departments to address the deteriorating condition of a flyover at Nathu Colony Chowk. The High Court advised alternate legislative actions instead.

Senior advocate Kirti Uppal cited ''frustration'' over inaction, urging judicial awareness of the systemic failures. The court reiterated legislators' duty to utilize political systems rather than judicial channels, stressing the need for a responsive government mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

