Delhi MLA's Court Plea Highlights Governance Challenges

The Delhi High Court recently expressed concern over an MLA's decision to seek judicial intervention for a flyover repair issue, emphasizing it reflects poorly on governance if legislators resort to courts.

MLA Jitendra Mahajan filed a PIL urging Delhi government's departments to address the deteriorating condition of a flyover at Nathu Colony Chowk. The High Court advised alternate legislative actions instead.

Senior advocate Kirti Uppal cited ''frustration'' over inaction, urging judicial awareness of the systemic failures. The court reiterated legislators' duty to utilize political systems rather than judicial channels, stressing the need for a responsive government mechanism.

