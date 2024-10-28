Green Tribunal Tackles Illegal Factory Operations in Delhi
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to investigate an illegal plastic dye factory operating in a residential area of Shahdara, Delhi. The tribunal urges swift action if the factory poses a health risk due to hazardous chemical emissions.
The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to investigate allegations surrounding an illegal plastic dye factory in Shahdara, a residential area of the national capital.
The tribunal's directive follows a letter petition that claims this factory is releasing hazardous chemicals, thereby posing health risks to local residents.
On October 25, the tribunal, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava along with members Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and A Senthil Vel, emphasized the need for verifying the allegations. If verified, they mandated immediate remedial actions in line with natural justice principles.
