Integrating Integrity: J&K's Commitment to a Transparent Future
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah administered an integrity pledge to ministers and officials, emphasizing a commitment to transparency. The ceremony coincides with Vigilance Awareness Week, highlighting J&K's mission against corruption. The government aims to foster integrity, ensuring governance serves public interest, with resources used effectively.
In a demonstration of commitment to transparency, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah administered an integrity pledge to ministers and officials on Monday. The event took place at the Civil Secretariat, reinforcing the Union Territory government's dedication to public service integrity.
This initiative coincides with Vigilance Awareness Week, spanning October 28 to November 3, where similar ceremonies were conducted across departments. Officials from Jammu participated via video conferencing, with broad engagement across divisions and schools, showcasing a region-wide commitment.
Abdullah emphasized the importance of a 'Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity', stating that eradicating corruption is a primary mission to ensure all governance processes benefit the public good. He urged active participation in weeklong activities to foster honesty and fairness in decision-making.
