Uttar Pradesh Enhances Security for Safe Diwali Celebrations

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are stepping up security for Diwali with a focus on Ayodhya. The state's police chief has called for increased deployment of personnel, drones, and functioning CCTV systems to ensure safety and order.

Ayodhya, hosting its eighth Deepotsav, will receive special attention. The city plans to light 28 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu river as part of its celebrations, aiming for a world record, according to a spokesperson.

Officials must act swiftly against misinformation, monitor social media for threats, and maintain vigilance at key locations. Cementing these efforts are intensive patrols, traffic management, and firecracker safety checks across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)