Parliament Sparks: Clashes Over Waqf Bill

Parliamentary discussions on the Waqf bill sparked verbal clashes as opposition members walked out after accusing the Chair of bias. AAP's Sanjay Singh contested the inclusion of Delhi Waqf Board's administrator's report. Heated debates over former judges' involvement added fuel to the fiery session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:01 IST
  • India

Monday's parliamentary committee meeting over the Waqf bill saw a heated dispute between ruling and opposition MPs, resulting in a walkout by opposition members. Despite previous disruptions led by TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, contentious exchanges continued over the legitimacy of documents and witnesses brought before the panel.

Key opposition figures, including Sanjay Singh from AAP, challenged the examination of Delhi Waqf Board administrator Ashwini Kumar, citing the lack of approval from Delhi's Chief Minister. The clash intensified when former judges appeared, despite not being stakeholders, which the opposition argued was unnecessary.

The meeting also witnessed bold comments from Shadab Shams of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, who linked the need for the Waqf law with the potential implementation of a Uniform Civil Code. Despite these tensions, the committee continues its deliberations on the controversial amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

