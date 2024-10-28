Delhi High Court Demands Clean-Up: DUSU Candidates on Notice for Election Mess

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election candidates, mandating an undertaking to refrain from defacing public property during future campaigns. The court extended the timeline for candidates to clean up the mess left from recent election activities.

Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela instructed remorseful students to submit affidavits and photographs confirming the removal of campaign materials, including posters and hoardings, from DU campuses and associated areas. The court emphasized adherence to the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines during student elections.

Instead of ordering FIRs, the court opted for a cooperative resolution, encouraging candidates to set a positive example. It also highlighted problematic behaviors, like road blockages by unnumbered cars, stressing that the university must enforce its guidelines. The court is monitoring progress as cleanup efforts continue across campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)