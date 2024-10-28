Supreme Court Upholds Horse Racing Regulator Amidst Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a body regulating horse tracks, to continue operations despite ongoing legal disputes led by Texas. This decision temporarily overrules a lower court's ruling regarding the authority's powers.

Created under a 2020 congressional mandate, the authority has a singular focus on the thoroughbred racing industry and is overseen by the Federal Trade Commission. It formally appealed a ruling that found its enforcement capabilities violated the private nondelegation doctrine, a legal principle that restricts Congress from delegating governmental powers to private entities.

The case has gained significant attention, highlighting parallels with other self-regulatory bodies like FINRA. While some courts have supported the authority, a surprising judgment from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court found it unconstitutional, leading to widespread debate among legal scholars and regulatory entities.

