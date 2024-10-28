Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Horse Racing Regulator Amidst Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to continue regulating horse tracks amidst ongoing litigation. The case, brought by Texas and others, challenges the authority's enforcement powers. The Authority aims to reduce doping and fatalities in the horse-racing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:39 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, a body regulating horse tracks, to continue operations despite ongoing legal disputes led by Texas. This decision temporarily overrules a lower court's ruling regarding the authority's powers.

Created under a 2020 congressional mandate, the authority has a singular focus on the thoroughbred racing industry and is overseen by the Federal Trade Commission. It formally appealed a ruling that found its enforcement capabilities violated the private nondelegation doctrine, a legal principle that restricts Congress from delegating governmental powers to private entities.

The case has gained significant attention, highlighting parallels with other self-regulatory bodies like FINRA. While some courts have supported the authority, a surprising judgment from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court found it unconstitutional, leading to widespread debate among legal scholars and regulatory entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

