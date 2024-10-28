Left Menu

Delhi High Court Weighs Sharjeel Imam's Chargesheet Challenge

The Delhi High Court critiques repeated adjournments on Sharjeel Imam's plea to quash a supplementary chargesheet concerning a 2019 speech. Legal battles encompass sedition charges and protests, with the prosecution failing to present timely. The court plans further deliberation on February 28, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:59 IST
Sharjeel Imam
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing legal saga involving student activist Sharjeel Imam took another turn as the Delhi High Court highlighted prosecution delays in addressing his plea to quash a supplementary chargesheet linked to a controversial 2019 speech.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri expressed concern over the prosecutor's absence over several appearances, prompting the state to request another chance to present their case. The hearing is now scheduled for February 28, 2025.

Sharjeel Imam, embroiled in various legal proceedings stemming from anti-CAA protests, faces charges including sedition—currently halted nationwide by a Supreme Court directive—and promoting enmity. Imam's legal team contends that multiple proceedings for identical allegations are unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

